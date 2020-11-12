Bonneville Power Administration will be replacing some equipment in its Drain substitution, which will cause some power outages Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Work at the substation will start at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and power is scheduled to be restored around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The outage will impact approximately 1,100 Douglas Electric Cooperative members in Elkton, Scottsburg, Loon Lake, Ash Valley and surrounding areas. The outage will not impact residents in the city of Drain, but will affect members west of Elkton.
