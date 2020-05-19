Douglas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in southeastern Douglas County after a body was located Monday morning, about 5 miles southeast of Days Creek near the Tiller Trail Highway.
At 6:25 a.m., somebody called 911 to report the discovery of a dead body in the area.
Sheriff’s deputies along with Milo Fire Department personnel responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
The death is being investigated as suspicious and the Major Crimes Team has been activated.
Anyone who may have information about the death, is asked to call the sheriff’s office investigations division at 541-440-4458.
