Two suspects remain at large Wednesday afternoon after a man was stabbed Tuesday night at Millsite Park.
The victim was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed near the stage at Millsite Park shortly after 8 p.m.
The 40-year-old man, described by Myrtle Creek police as a homeless man, made the 911 call, telling a dispatcher that he was near the stage when he was approached by two males. After a brief argument, police say the man was stabbed twice in the abdomen.
The two suspects reportedly fled on foot and a Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 search was unsuccessful.
The man's name has not yet been released but Myrtle Creek Police Department Detective Kevin Taggart confirmed via email that the victim had been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital Wednesday night.
The MCPD was assisted by Oregon State Police, DCSO and the Roseburg Police Department.
