The League of Women Voters, an organization that turned 100 this year, expects to serve an unprecedented number of Americans this year through Vote411.org. This one-stop shop website provides information on voter registration, candidate information and on how and where to cast ballots.
All candidates are invited to submit information to the site, which is funded by donations and free to both candidates and citizens.
“Here in Oregon, we are fortunate to be able to vote by mail from the comfort of home. Still, Oregonians need information about candidates and issues in order to cast an informed vote," Jenny Carloni, president of the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley, said in a press release. “Vote411.org can be accessed from a home computer or mobile device. Be sure to scroll down to the lower right and click on Explore Now to get started. Enter your address in the way that Google recognizes it. Click on Choose My Party and then Go to My Races. You should see all of the things you’ll soon be voting on.”
