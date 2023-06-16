Little_Valley_2.jpg

A Thursday fire on Little Happy Valley road was started by the mowing of dried grass by the property caretaker. The mower was a loss. The fire burned approximately 1 acre before fire crews had it contained.

 Photo courtesy of The Douglas Forest Protective Association

The Douglas Forest Protective Association has announced that effective Friday, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to Moderate for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District.

