A Thursday fire on Little Happy Valley road was started by the mowing of dried grass by the property caretaker. The mower was a loss. The fire burned approximately 1 acre before fire crews had it contained.
Photo courtesy of The Douglas Forest Protective Association
The Douglas Forest Protective Association has announced that effective Friday, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to Moderate for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District.
The Roseburg District BLM is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said there are no current applicable changes to Industrial Fire Precaution Level levels within the Douglas District. IFPL will remain at Level 1.
For the public, non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal and cutting, trimming or mowing of dried, cured grass, power driven machinery for non-industrial improvement or development on private property will only be allowed before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m.
Restrictions change just a day after two natural cover fires were reported in Douglas County.
Thursday afternoon, crews from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a report of a field on fire near Little Valley Road in the Green District.
A DCFD release said at about 12:20 p.m. multiple callers said the fire was in a grass field and moving up the hill.
The first arriving crew confirmed the initial reports and found that a riding lawn mower was also on fire. Firefighters made an aggressive attack and kept the fire to approximately 1 acre in size.
The release said the fire was started by the mowing of dried grass by the property caretaker.
DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District were assisted by the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Douglas County Sheriffs Office.
Firefighters knocked down a natural cover fire near Jack Creek Road in the Drain area Thursday night.
According to the press release, crews from DFPA and North Douglas County Fire & EMS responded to an estimated one-tenth of an acre fire about 1 1/2 miles north of Highway 38 at about 5:30 p.m.
By 8 p.m. the forward spread of the fire had been stopped and crews had it 75% plumbed and 75% trailed. The fire is estimated to be between three-quarters of an acre and 1 acre. No homes or structures were threatened by the fire. The cause is under investigation.
For more information on current restrictions, go to dfpa.net.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
