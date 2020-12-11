A rally for election integrity, transparency and to support America will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Bureau of Land Management, Roseburg District Office, 777 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
Group will begin gathering at 10:45 a.m. American flags and signs welcome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.