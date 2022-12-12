Dungeness crab, a popular catch along the southern Oregon coast, are shown in this Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife file photo. All recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to eight miles north of Winchester Bay remains closed with elevated domoic acid levels.
WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have reopened all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border, after two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.
However, all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to eight miles north of Winchester Bay remains closed with elevated domoic acid levels.
ODFW said recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Razor clamming is still closed coastwide.
ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
The release said it is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.
For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at 800-448-2474.
Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits: dfw.state.or.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.