Dungeness crab, a popular catch along the southern Oregon coast, are shown in this Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife file photo. All recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to eight miles north of Winchester Bay remains closed with elevated domoic acid levels.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife file photo

WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have reopened all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border, after two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.

