Dungeness crab, a popular catch along the southern Oregon coast, are shown in this Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife file photo. All recreational crabbing along the Oregon coast reopened Thursday, after testing showed domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.
WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that all recreational crabbing along the Oregon coast, including near Winchester Bay, is now officially open.
On Dec. 12, recreational crabbing was reopened, except for an eight-mile stretch between Cape Blanco and Winchester Bay, after two consecutive tests showed domoic acid levels were under the closure threshold.
The department of agriculture tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. The eight-mile stretch remained closed, until it passed the required testing as well.
It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.
ODFW said recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting are also open along the Oregon coast, but razor clamming is still closed coastwide.
For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at 800-448-2474. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits: dfw.state.or.us.
