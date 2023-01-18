Red Cross needs volunteers to help California SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Author email Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Roseburg Red Cross will hold an open house for those interested in volunteering with the organization, specifically its disaster relief in California. The open house will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the office on 870 Alameda Ave. To review the most urgently needed volunteer positions, visit recross.org/volunteertoday.More than 600 American Red Cross disaster workers are helping the people of California after the state was inundated with massive rains and flooding and more volunteers are needed.This assistance includes building nearly 80 shelters and providing more than 31,000 meals and snacks to people. Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deluge Disaster Food Hydrography Social Service Meteorology Volunteer Red Cross Worker California Assistance Politics Shelter Snack Building Industry Open House Sam Temple Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. Author email Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash Death Notices for January 12, 2023. Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Playoff Glance Berkley One Launches in Nevada and Idaho NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Curtis Byrd Marvin (Sonny) Lee Weaver Sr.
