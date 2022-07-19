Reedsport city surplus sale next weekend SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport is hosting a surplus sale on July 29 and 30 at 380 Riverfront Way, across from the Discovery Center.Preview pictures of the items are available at www.cityofreedsport.org. Cash, check, credit and debit will be accepted. The event will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 29 and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30.Parking is available at Rainbow Plaza, Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch and Bumblebee Boat Launch.For questions, call 541-271-3603. Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg woman on ballot for Oregon governor in November Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink Music Off Central ignites Sutherlin summer Full Bar: Roseburg's newest golf course Bar Run Golf & RV opens its complete course Annamarie Young TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend IDACORP Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Conference Call HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND What's Up Winston City Council appoints Hobson, seeks candidates
