Reedsport clean-up scheduled for May 20 The News-Review May 4, 2023 REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee is hosting its third Saturday clean up May 20.Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. on the corner of East Railroad and Highway 38 in Reedsport.More information: 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.
