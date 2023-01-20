Reedsport residents asked to reduce sewer usage on Monday The News-Review Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT – On Monday, the City of Reedsport Wastewater Department will be repairing a sewer line on Rowe Street.The city is asking residents to stop or reduce sewer usage from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.Residents are also asked to be cautious of workers in the area and to use alternative routes if possible.Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to Reedsport City Hall at 541-271-3603. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resident Usage Reedsport City Hall Work City Sewer Line Reedsport Wastewater Department Worker Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Death Notices for January 18, 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Arcimoto, Inc. Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering Top 25 Fared College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Women's Top 25 Fared
