Registration open for the Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra HANNAH SEIBOLD The News-Review Hannah Seibold Author email Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration for the Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra 2023-2024 season is open to anyone 6 years old and older. The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra consists of five levels, from pre-beginning advanced orchestra. Students will perform in a winter and spring concert, as well as other smaller performances. No previous experience is required. Violin, viola, cello, string bass and other instruments are available for rent on a first come basis. It costs $95 a year, per student or $250 a year for a family with three or more students. Rental fees are $5 a month. The first rehearsal is 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at The First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For more information call Kristin Parks at 541-643-5035. To register visit umpquavalleyyo.org. Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Orchestra Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Registration Hannah Seibold Author email Follow Hannah Seibold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Oregon native edible truffles Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Terrain remains a barrier for fighting Tyee Ridge Complex Glide community receives update on Chilcoot and Ridge fires Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson to retire after 50 years of service Preview: Oakland believes it can contend for a state repeat in Class 2A nine-man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.