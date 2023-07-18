Registration opens for Umpqua Plein Air event WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Jul 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Valley Arts announced Thursday that registration has opened for the annual Umpqua Plein Air event.Umpqua Plein Air is scheduled to begin Aug. 21.The event, which began in 2010, brings artists into the outdoors of Douglas County to paint landscapes which will be displayed in the galleries of Umpqua Valley Arts from Aug. 26 to Oct. 27.Registration is $60 and can be accessed online at form.jotform.com/230936648539166. More information can be found on the UVA website at uvarts.com/umpqua-plein-air. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Glendale resident, TV star Fred Hurt dies 'There’s sewage running everywhere' Complaints against school administrator unfounded Inaugural Sutherlin Throwdown event brings barbecue, beer and cornhole to town Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cub Scout Day Camp shoots for the stars Tour de France Results Avoli Signs NIL Deals with Trio of Top College Volleyball Players: Harper Murray, Ashley Le and Reilly Heinrich are Company’s First Brand Ambassadors National League Team Batting National League Team Pitching
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.