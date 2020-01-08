Skeletal human remains found near the Jackson County border off Highway 227 were identified as Malina Nickel.
The remains were recovered in a wooded area on Nov. 12, 2019, during a different homicide investigation in which Destiny Finch was the victim.
Nickel had been reported missing Nov. 23, 2016. State Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Nici Vinci confirmed through DNA testing that the remains were those of Nickel.
Shane Ryan Micheal Wayman, 21 was indicted on charges of criminal mistreatment in the first degree and abuse of a corpse in the second degree based on circumstantial evidence found at the scene. Wayman was also charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the second degree in connection with Finch’s death.
Finch was reported missing in Shady Cove and after consultation with authorities in Douglas County, Jackson County investigators continued as the lead investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.