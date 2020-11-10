Every year, Douglas County residents honor area veterans with a parade on Veterans Day.
This year, parade-goers will do it in reverse. The floats will remain stationary along the route, standing at a distance to help protect the veterans from COVID-19. The audience will drive by to help keep germs they might be carrying inside their cars.
The reverse parade will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The parade grand marshals this year are military doctors and nurses, and the theme is "Embrace the past — Engage the present — Envision the future."
This is one of only two Veterans Day parades in Oregon that was not canceled due to the pandemic, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
Aviva Health will offer veterans free drive-thru flu shots at the parade.
