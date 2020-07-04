Riddle City Library will start its Summer Reading Program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city park near the playground.
Storyteller Joe Ross and singer LaMar Bramlett will take the stage at the event.
There will be refreshments at the event and a take-home craft.
Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
