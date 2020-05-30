Riddle and Roseburg school districts will receive state grants to update buildings to withstand an earthquake.
Business Oregon awarded state grants to 35 schools and emergency service buildings, which were announced May 21.
Roseburg Public Schools was awarded nearly $2.5 million to upgrade the Fremont Middle School gymnasium, Riddle School District received nearly $2.5 million to upgrade its high school.
The seismic rehabilitation grant is a competitive grant for public buildings.
This is the sixth round of grants through Business Oregon. The program was created in 2005 and has been awarded to 252 schools and 108 emergency services buildings since 2009.
