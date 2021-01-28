RIDDLE
City celebrating its 128th birthday Saturday
The city of Riddle will celebrate its 128th birthday Saturday.
Historical displays can be seen at the Riddle Video and Liquor Store, 308 Main St., with individually packaged cupcakes available for self service. Flags will be on display throughout the streets and a wide range of Riddle history will also be featured on the Riddle, Oregon History & Cemetery • Search & Share Facebook group and at the Pioneer-Indian Museum, 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville.
