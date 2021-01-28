RIDDLE

City celebrating its 128th birthday Saturday

The city of Riddle will celebrate its 128th birthday Saturday.

Historical displays can be seen at the Riddle Video and Liquor Store, 308 Main St., with individually packaged cupcakes available for self service. Flags will be on display throughout the streets and a wide range of Riddle history will also be featured on the Riddle, Oregon History & Cemetery • Search & Share Facebook group and at the Pioneer-Indian Museum, 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.