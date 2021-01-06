riddle
House fire wrongful death tort trial delayed
The jury trial for a wrongful death tort in connection with a fatal 2017 house fire in Riddle has been delayed.
At a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, the trial, scheduled to begin Jan. 12, has been postponed, with a status check scheduled for Feb. 16.
The tort, filed by Rachel Grosdidier, accuses homeowner James Howell of negligence in the fire that claimed the lives of his wife, Tabitha Howell, and five juveniles, including Grosdidier’s biological son.
