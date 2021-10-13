The City of Roseburg is accepting applications from city residents interested in serving on the Roseburg Planning Commission.
The planning commission meets the first Monday of each month. The commission considers long and short-range land use development issues, urban growth boundaries and makes decisions based on the City Land Use and Development Regulations. It reviews and acts on quasi-judicial applications filed by land owners, as well as legislative applications initiated by the city.
The seven commission members are appointed by the Roseburg City Council following an application and interview process. Members must reside within city limits to be eligible to serve. Commissioners usually serve a four year term, though the person appointed to fill this vacancy will serve until Dec. 30, 2024.
Applications, which can be found at the Roseburg Planning Commission website, by emailing info@cityofroseburg.org or picked up at city hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, are due by 5 p.m. Monday. Nov. 1. Candidate interviews are tentatively scheduled for the Nov. 8 city council meeting.
More info: scowie@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6875.
