Roseburg High School's baccalaureate will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redeemer's Worship Center, 3031 W. Harvard Ave.
Baccalaureate is an inter-denominational, contemporary worship service themed "Build My Life" for the graduating class of 2019, their families and friends.
The service will include worship music, student speakers Gretchen Lucido and Isabell Webber, fellowship, a message from Daniel Mallipudi the pastor of Roseburg First Christian Church.
