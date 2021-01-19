The Roseburg Dream Center will hold a "Flash Giveaway" of children's clothing 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2555 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
The giveaway will include clothing for children ages 12 and younger. The event is made possible by donors who have contributed an "over-abundance" of youth clothing.
During the four-hour event, tables will be placed outside the Dream Center with clothing sorted by age groups. Volunteers will be available to assist attendees. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
There will be a limit of 20 articles of clothing per child. Items not given away will be passed on to another organization.
The Dream Center's food pantry will also be available during the event for those in need of a food box.
For more information, call 541-673-5918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.