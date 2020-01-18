The Roseburg Education Association will award two $1,500 scholarship to a graduating senior who is a child of a member.
The scholarship is not limited to Roseburg High School students. It can be applied to any accredited school of higher education or trade school.
Applications are available at the Career Center at Roseburg High School or can be requested from Amanda Sandoval at asandoval@roseburg.k12.or.us
Applications are due to the Career Center by March 13. Winners will be announced by April 30.
