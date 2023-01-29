Roseburg Education Association taking scholarship applications The News-Review Erica Reynolds Special Sections Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jan 29, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roseburg Education Association will award two $1,500 scholarships to two graduating seniors this year.Applicants must be a child of an association member.This scholarship may be used to attend any accredited school of higher education or trade school within the United States or its territories.Request an application at asandoval@roseburg.k12.or.us or jearly@roseburg.k12.or.us. Submissions must be submitted to either email or to Jim Early in the Roseburg High School Career Center by Friday, March 17.The scholarship is not restricted to Roseburg High School graduates.Winners will be announced April 30. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education University Erica Reynolds Special Sections Editor Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Erica Reynolds Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Geneva Academy science fair awards Most men's Grand Slam tennis singles titles Chamber Corner: Happy Birthday, Riddle Roseburg Education Association taking scholarship applications College Basketball Scores
