Registration for Roseburg Public Schools elementary school students, kindergarten through fifth grade, begins Aug. 12.
The first day of school for elementary students is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Kindergarten students must be 5 years old and first graders must be 6 on or before Sept. 1, without exception. Parents must provide proof of age and evidence of immunization to register.
Registration at most schools is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Aug. 12 until Aug. 30. Winchester Elementary School will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fir Grove Elementary has preferred registration on Aug. 14 and 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hucrest Elementary School registration starts Aug. 13 and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Meet Your Teacher day scheduled on Aug. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Contact your local school with questions or for more information about Meet Your Teacher Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.