The Roseburg City council on Monday extended the state of emergency through June 9. The initial state of emergency was set to expire on Tuesday, May 12. Oregon recently extended its state of emergency to July 6.
The council also delayed annual service fee increases until May 2021. The fees are usually adjusted annually to coincide with the Consumer Price or Construction Cost indexes.
The fee to use the Ford Family meeting room in the Roseburg Library was increased from $50 to $75 when the library is closed, and $25 when it is open. A $50 “re-inspection” fee was also added for properties that need a third inspection by city staff to ensure properties abide by zoning or public works codes.
The only state of emergency is that businesses are going under!
