The Roseburg High School class of 1955 has awarded several scholarships this school year.
Ashtyn Hooten and Ethan Winn received $1,981 each, Micah Nichols and Mayah Pappas were awarded $1,500 a piece, and Hannah Bryan and Quinlan Wedge each got $1,000.
Since 2005, the class of 1955 has awarded 50 scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.