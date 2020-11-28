Roseburg Public Library is hosting a holiday-themed science program at 4 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Mad Science will present a holiday show with science straight from the North Pole.
Registration is required and can be completed by going to https://tinyurl.com/y5weeraz. The program is only accessible live.
Children can watch how Santa Eggbert uses science to get down the chimney, how powders burst into holiday colors and other experiments.
Information: aoberg@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7054.
