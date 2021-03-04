A Roseburg man was lodged at the Douglas County Jail after a foot pursuit Tuesday evening near the Douglas County Farmer's Co-Op in Roseburg.

Roseburg police were called to the store for a trespassing complaint against Preston Nicholas Torguson, 31, who police knew to have an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to a report, officers located Torguson on the opposite of Northeast Stephens Street from Northeast Housley Avenue. Once told he was under arrest, Torguson reportedly took off running east on Housley before cutting through a yard and backtracking to Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. Torguson was eventually taken into custody near Brookdale Memory Care.

Torguson was lodged in Douglas County Jail for the warrant and additional charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape, heroin possession and resisting arrest. He had been released as of Wednesday morning.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

