A Roseburg man allegedly became confrontational with medical staff and threatened a security guard with a weapon late Sunday at CHI Mercy Medical Center, according to police.
Daniel Gray, 45, had been admitted to the hospital, where he reportedly became agitated with staff members and was promptly discharged. As he was being escorted out of the building, Gray allegedly turned around and threatened security employees with a knife.
Gray fled on foot toward Northwest Stewart Parkway, and was located by Roseburg police in the vacant Kmart parking lot.
Gray was arrested without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on two charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrests and interfering with a peace officer.
