A Roseburg man faces multiple charges, including suspicion of strangulation, in connection with an incident with his girlfriend over the weekend.
The charges stemmed from a complaint issued by the girlfriend of Clinton Theall, 31, who was found during a routine traffic stop Monday. In the complaint, the victim claimed Theall had assaulted and strangled her over a 24-hour period. According to a police report, the victim's injuries were consistent with strangulation.
Roseburg police took Theall into custody Monday during the traffic stop, and he admitted that he argued with the victim but denied any physical assault, according to police. During the stop, officers found a personal-use amount of heroin on Theall.
Theall was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, unlawful possession of heroin and a parole violation.
