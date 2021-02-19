Roseburg police arrested a man after receiving a report of him following customers in the aisles of a grocery store Wednesday evening.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Safeway on Northeast Stephens Street after receiving a report of a man in the store acting suspiciously, according to a police report. Officers contacted Nicholas Mitchell, 40, who they reported appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
At the request of his parole officer, Mitchell was detained and transported to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole.
