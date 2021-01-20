A Roseburg man is back in the Douglas County Jail, charged with stalking the same couple for the third time since last summer.
Roseburg police responded to a 911 call at an address in the 200 block of Kirby Avenue in northeast Roseburg Tuesday morning, with the caller reporting that a neighbor was throwing rocks at the caller's house.
Police arrived to find Thomas Perelli, 57, and recognized him from prior complaints dating back to at least July.
Perelli was first arrested in relation to the harassment on Nov. 6, 2020, with the neighbor reporting seeing Perelli running naked through the victims' backyard and shining a spotlight into their windows in separate instances in October, in one instance steal a pair of women's underwear.
Perelli was sentenced to 15 days in jail on Nov. 20 on a stalking charge and upon his release, reportedly continued to harass the victims.
Perelli again is charged with stalking and second-degree criminal mischief. Initial bail was set at $56,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.