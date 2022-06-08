A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday after police received a tip that he was in possession of fentanyl that he was attempting to sell.

According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers contacted James Edward Strayer, 43, around 9 p.m. at a business in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they received information that he was carrying the drug.

After a search, Strayer was allegedly found in possession of 10.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, a scale, multiple small baggies and more than $500 in cash, according to the police report.

Strayer was charged with unlawful possession and attempted unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was cited and released at the scene.

(3) comments

dljones54
dljones54

That is unbelievable and sending a loud a clear message to other drug dealers in this county that you can sell a drug that's killing thousands and all you will get is a slap on the wrist.[sad][angry]

Happy_In_Hucrest
Happy_In_Hucrest

Wait. What? He was cited and released?

pwchoices
pwchoices

2 milligrams of Fentanyl can kill the average person. This guy is selling death. How many Roseburg residents would he have killed with his poison?

