A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday afternoon after an altercation with a woman in the parking lot of the Roseburg YMCA.
Tyler Schexnider, 42, was charged with harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct after a report of a physical altercation where witnesses reported Schexnider pull the woman out of an apparently shared vehicle and the two began punching each other, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Schexnider was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
