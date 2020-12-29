A Roseburg man was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and other charges after police say he crashed through a chain link fence and onto the grounds of the Roseburg Regional Airport on Monday night.
The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when Travis Breuss, 34, veered off of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and through the north end of the fence onto airport property, according to a police report.
Breuss, driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade, then reportedly came to a stop down an embankment approximately 100 yards from the fence line.
Breuss was cited and released on charges of DUII, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, refusal to provide a breath sample and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
