A Roseburg man is dead after police say he crashed his car into a tree on State Highway 38 on Saturday afternoon.
Oregon State Police and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 38 approximately 10 miles west of Elkton.
Police said a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup operated by 84-year-old John Norlin left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Norlin, who lived in Roseburg, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene, police said.
One lane of the highway was closed for about four hours following the crash.
Oregon State Police were assisted by the Scottsburg Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
