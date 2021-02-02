A Roseburg man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in connection with an attack on his next door neighbor Sunday night.
Jacob Lee Winters, 23, was taken into custody after allegedly raping his neighbor during a night of drinking.
Court documents state that Winters and a friend first went to an adjacent apartment to complain about elevated noise. The neighbor, who told investigators she had been drinking, invited the two men in for shots of alcohol.
After sharing a couple of drinks, Winters' friend reportedly left, but Winters stayed behind and was trying to convince the female neighbor to have sex. Despite many responses of "no," Winters reportedly forced himself on the woman in her bedroom, which shares a wall with Winters' apartment.
Winters' wife reportedly heard what was taking place and contacted Winters' friend to confront him about cheating on her with the neighbor. As Winters' friend and wife tried to force him out of the woman's apartment, he and the friend got into a physical altercation.
The victim was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a sexual assault examination and was found to have multiple bruises.
Winters first told Roseburg Police Department detectives that while the victim was "hitting on him," he declined her advances because he didn't want to cheat on his wife. Later, he reportedly told those detectives he couldn't remember if anything had happened.
However, while being transported to the police department, Winters reportedly told the officer that his wife was going to be upset "because I cheated on her."
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Measure 11 crimes, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 8 years, 4 months.
Winters was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $1 million.
