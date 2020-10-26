A 28-year-old Roseburg man was arrested late Saturday night when he reportedly hit another man in the head with a metal pipe.
Alexander White, according to the Roseburg Police Department, struck Johnny White, 54, also of Roseburg, over the head with the pipe after a verbal argument between the two men.
The strike caused a large cut on the head of Johnny White, who was reportedly uncooperative with officers or paramedics despite his "obvious" need for medical care, according to the RPD report.
Alexander White was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
