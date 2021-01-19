A Roseburg man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly pouring soda pop on a vehicle and running from police.
Roseburg police received a report of a man throwing soda on a car in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street near the Salvation Army Thrift Store. When police arrived, they discovered Keith Dewayne Markley, 41, sitting on the railroad tracks behind the Salvation Army.
When contacted, Markley took off running, leading police on a brief foot pursuit across Stephens, where he was arrested without further incident.
Markley was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
