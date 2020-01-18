Essays for the Roseburg Optimist Club scholarship contest are due Feb. 13.
The topic of the contest is "Is optimism the key to achieving the dreams you imagine?"
Submissions will need to be original and 700 to 800 words in length. The winner of the contest will be submitted to the district level contest.
The contest is open to Douglas County students under the age of 19, as of Oct. 1, 2019.
First place will earn $250, second place $100 and third place $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.