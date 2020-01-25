Roseburg Optimist Club is hosting the oratorial contest Feb. 15 with the topic "Just iMagine a World Without Boundaries."
Applications need to be submitted by Feb. 5. Speeches will be made before a panel of local judges.
First place will earn $250, second place $100 and third place $50.
The contest is open to Douglas County students under the age of 19, as of Oct. 1, 2019.
