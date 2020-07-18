Roseburg Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) Chapter CU recently awarded $5,000 in scholarships to four Douglas County residents.
Quinlan Wedge, a 2020 graduate from Roseburg High School, received $2,000 to assist in furthering her education in Art Education at Western Oregon University.
She was chosen for her outstanding scholarship and leadership abilities. Wedge setting up a Clothes Closet for qualifying RHS students to select clothing at no cost to them. She also pioneered the painting of a PEACE mural featuring scenery and wildlife of Douglas County on one of RHS’s buildings.
Selena Jackson and Myranda Baney each received $1,000 as second year students at Umpqua Community College. Jackson is pursuing a Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree, then will transfer to Oregon Institute of Technology to continue her goal of being an echocardiographer or sonographer in a hospital, hopefully at CHI Mercy.
Baney is working towards her certificate in Early Childhood Education. She plans to become a certified pre-school instructor and to someday have her own daycare center.
Mariah Holcomb is the recipient of a special scholarship given in memory of a PEO members. She received the $1,000 Gunilla Gunther Memorial Nursing Scholarship and will use it to enter the UCC Nursing program this fall and finish her nursing program at Oregon Health Science University.
