In September, the Roseburg Police Department arrested 13 people for suspicion of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two.
Roseburg Police released the numbers from its DUII enforcement patrols in September in a press release Monday.
The police department was able to focus on DUII enforcement patrols thanks to a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
The press release said, “Grants such as this one provide our officers with the ability to focus on problems they wouldn’t necessarily be able to focus on during normal patrol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.