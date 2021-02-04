The Roseburg Police Department has launched a "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement patrol campaign along with other agencies throughout Oregon and across the nation.
The campaign began Wednesday and will last through Sunday, Feb. 14.
Through federal grant dollars from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the campaign allows enhanced patrols specifically for the enforcement and education of Oregon’s seatbelt and child restraint system laws.
An Oregon law passed in 2017 requires children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until at least two years of age. Any child over two years of age must continue to ride in a car seat with a harness or in a booster seat until they reach 8 years old or the height of 4 feet, 9 inches, or until the adult seat belt fits them correctly.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the national seat belt usage rate in 2019 was 90.7%. Among young adults 18 to 34 years old who were killed in car crashes in 2018, 58% did not use seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.