Roseburg Public Library to host Spring Book Sale in March

WILL GESCHKE
The News-Review

Feb 7, 2023
Updated 4 min ago

ROSEBURG — Roseburg Public Library will host a Friends of the Library Bargain Book sale in March, with all books priced at 50 cents or less.

The sale will be held in the Ford Room of the Roseburg Library starting at 9 a.m. March 2 -4.

The books on sale were ones either withdrawn from the library or provided by donations. Gently used books can be donated at any time during library hours.

Those interested in helping with the sale can contact the library at 541-492-7050.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
