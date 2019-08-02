Roseburg Public Schools announced four listening sessions in August, giving community members a chance to share their thoughts about the district.
The listening sessions will be:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Elmer's Restaurant in Roseburg.
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9 in the South Umpqua Room at Roseburg Public Library.
- noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Roseburg High School media center.
- noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Sunnyslope Elementary School library.
Superintendent Jared Cordon said he hopes to speak with a variety of community members.
