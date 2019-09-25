Roseburg Rep. Cedric Hayden has been elected to the Oregon House Republican leadership team.
Hayden will be a House Republican assistant leader along with Rep. Rick Lewis of Silverton, Rep. E. Werner Reschke of Klamath Falls and Rep. Jack Zika of Redmond.
Rep. Christina Drazan of Canby will be the House Republican Leader as the caucus prepares for 2020.
“I am honored to work with this inclusive team to move the House Republican Caucus forward,” Drazan said in a press release. “Our leadership team represents vast regions of the state and brings experience from a variety of professional backgrounds. Together we will give a voice to Oregonians from all walks of life.”
Rep. Daniel Bonham, of The Dalles, will be the House Republican deputy leader, Rep. Lynn Findley, of Vale, will be the House Republican Whip, Rep. Kim Wallan, of Medford, will be the House Republican Assistant Whip, and Rep. Greg Smith, of Heppner, will be the co-vice chair of Ways and Means. Smith will serve as an ex-officio member of the leadership team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.