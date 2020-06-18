Roseburg Valley Scottish Rite handed out $6,000 in scholarships to five local students this school year.
Caelynn Griggs received the $2,000 Portland Oreint scholarship that she will use to study nursing, specializing in pediatric oncology at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Arizona.
Sarah Michaels, Moriah Michaels, Ryan Carnes and Kacy Lyn Buxton were awarded $1,000 each.
Sarah and Moriah Michaels will continue their education at the University of Idaho, Carnes will continue studying at the Oregon Institute of Technology and Buxton will attend Umpqua Community College.
